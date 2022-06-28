The Atlantic Rotary Club is excited to announce that they will again host their Annual 4th of July Flight Breakfast featuring the Pancake Man. Rotary members invite the public to join them for this fun local tradition!
The Atlantic Rotary 4th of July Flight Breakfast is scheduled for Monday, July 4th, 2022 at the Atlantic Airport, located at 59706 Airport Road just west of Atlantic.
Breakfast with The Pancake Man will be served by Rotary members from 7-11 AM, featuring $8 all you can eat pancakes with sausage and drinks.
Pilots from across Southwest Iowa and beyond are invited to fly into the airport for breakfast as well, and all fly-in pilots will eat for free. The public will be able to enjoy watching the planes take off and land at the airport while enjoying a meal.
All proceeds from the flight breakfast support Atlantic Rotary Club Service Projects.