Not much has been happening at the legislature this week. The party in control is now on its own dime given they have moved past the constitutional adjournment date. According to Iowa Code sec. 2.10 the legislator’s per diem expenses end after the one hundredth calendar day of the session.
What is the problem, you might ask? From what I can gather there is no agreement between the House and the Senate on the governor’s main goal this year — private school vouchers — often referred to as scholarships. There has been a big uproar in rural Iowa about the fairness of taking money away from public schools and putting it into private institutions. The governor calls it more choice for parents. According to a March poll, 52% of Iowans oppose school vouchers. The House members are being pressured by their constituents to hold strong to no support for this use of taxpayer money, but the governor insists she will get this through. Is she listening to the people of Iowa? I think not.
So, while the party in control fights among itself over one issue, they are doing so at their own expense. It doesn’t seem to me to be a good example of fiscal responsibility. It goes to show that a party can have a trifecta and still not agree on policy. Perhaps if there were more balance in our state government, this predicament would not be taking place. That’s not to say that there wouldn’t be conflicting issues. You may say “vote them out.” That is a difficult thing to do when voters vote party line rather than voting for a qualified person.
There was a time in Cass County that there were two parties represented on the Board of Supervisors. It has been a while since that happened. From time to time there have been women elected to the position of Supervisor, it has been a while since that happened as well, for either party.
It is difficult for people to step forward or recruit people to run for office if you are of the minority party. Most everyone knows it is a lost cause. Party loyalty is stronger than evaluating the person on qualifications. It would be the same if we lived in a blue county. My question is — why can’t we be more purple so that all can feel represented.
An interesting statistic popped up when looking at political issues. This is what campaign contributions looked like in Cass County in the last four years (2018-2021); there were 136 contributions totaling $7,013 to the Democratic Party and liberal campaigns, averaging $52 per contribution. On the Republican side there were 434 contributions totaling $109,529 to the Republican Party and conservative campaigns, averaging $252 per contribution. (source: Federal Election Commission). Those numbers drive home the fact that it is futile to run as a Democrat in our county.
I love Iowa and being an organic farmer in Cass County. There are things that I would change but as proven in the past, I cannot win an election. I’ve tried from school broad, to supervisor to Iowa House to Secretary of Agriculture. Continuing to fight for a voice is not an easy job, but going silent is not an option.