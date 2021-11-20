Who are we? Who is the person that checks out your groceries, or checks your vitals while you wait for the doctor? Sure, we might know their name and even their parents' names. We might know that they’ve worked in that profession for a certain number of years, or that their daughter is an excellent dancer or first chair in a band, because we pay attention enough to know a few of the little details.
Recently I shared that my anxiety, something I deal with from time to time, had been higher than normal. A friend responded by chatting about how perspective is everything and we just really don’t know all that is going on in someone’s life.
It got me thinking about who we are at ‘face value’ and who we are beyond that. For me, I am the face of a Wife, Mama, Daughter, Auntie, Believer, Employee, Social Media lover, and Advocate for counseling, among many others you and those around me see at face-value.
But I am also the face of infertility, adoption loss, anxiety, a counseling participant, a mama who has a laundry room that looks like a bomb went off, and a car owner who needs her car power washed inside and out at this point - to make it look clean again. (That fact will not surprise my family. Decades of struggle in the clean car department!)
The response from my friend about my anxiety being high, really laid it out with this thought: our perspective of ourselves and those around us, matters greatly.
We all volunteer and work and serve and binge Netflix and get mad at our kids and husbands.
We all smile at the grocery store and walk our dogs and respond to emails and make to-do lists - while also walking through the seasons of life. Both the good and hard. The beautiful and brutal.
It can seem like everyone around us has it all together and we are the only ones struggling.
It’s just not true.
I was recently walking through the store, a couple hours after some shocking news. As I stared at the pre-cut fresh fruit, I kept blinking and blinking hoping the tears would stay, begging them not to fall. I felt annoyed that the person beside me hadn’t just had their world turned on end.
But the truth is - I didn’t know that. I have no idea what her story or season looks like. And when I pretend I do, I put an unnecessary weight on mine, that alters my lens of perspective.
I 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 work hard to remember that everyone is fighting a battle we usually cannot see. I need to intentionally shift my lens of perspective to filter, for me anyway, everything through the words and promises of Jesus.
And when I do that, I’ll be more inclined to be kinder and more gracious to those around me - including most of all, myself. Want to join me?
Until Next Week,
Mallory
P.S. - Next week I will sit down with my first friend for conversation and I’m guessing not coffee, but they could surprise me! Stay tuned!