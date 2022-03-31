ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the official statement, sale, and electronic bidding procedure to bond for $5.5 million Wednesday morning to be used for 11 TIF projects ranging from road, bridge and culvert work.
There were no comments during a public hearing on the bond, and county officials said they hadn’t received any other comments or objections.
In other business, the board also approved a proclamation stating April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Jocelyn Blazek, who is the Community Partners Protecting Children Coordinator and Adair County is included in her coverage area, said a state group has challenged groups to make the proclamation in all counties throughout the state.
“Prevent Child Abuse Iowa has challenged (groups like Community Partners Protecting Children) to get proclamations signed by each county so that hopefully we have all 99 counties under proclamation that April is Child Abuse Awareness Month,” Blazek said.
Blazek said her job is to work with state and local agencies to raise awareness of child abuse and offer activities and services to help prevent it.
“I work with agencies at the state level and local level to raise awareness about child abuse as well as provide activities and services to family to prevent child abuse,” she said.