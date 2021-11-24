Friday evening, Nov. 12, was the Thanksgiving supper for the Audubon County Travelers. Twenty members met at The Pines in Atlantic and enjoyed their choice of several entrees offered for the meal.
Following the meal, Field Director Shirley Jensen installed officers for the 2022 camping year. Those serving are Charlie Elmquist, President; John Nissen, Vice President; Sonya Cutting, Secretary and Judy Thompson, Treasurer.
Several camping weekends are scheduled for next year. The season begins with camping/clean up in April and the October freeze-out/soup supper. Both will be at Albert the Bull Campground. May through September campouts include Springbrook, Littlefield Park, Lewis Lake, Conklin Fish Farm and Swan Lake.
The club concluded the evening by dividing food pantry donation items into three groups. One each for Atlantic, Exira and Audubon.
All three food pantries were thankful for the donations as the need is greater this time of year.
The next gathering will be the Christmas supper scheduled for December 2, again at The Pines.
For more information, call 712-249-2145 or 712-563-3876.