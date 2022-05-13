ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved slight pay increases for substitutes and seasonal employees during its meeting Wednesday night.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he recommended the increase, especially for substitute teachers, as an incentive to work in the Atlantic district.
“Since the pandemic and the shortage of substitutes, I’m recommending we increase our sub (pay) from $135 to $140 (per day),” Barber said.
Other recommendations included adding 50 cents per hour to substitute custodian, substitute grounds work/mower, substitute summer cleaning/painter, substitute food service worker, substitute secretary/clerical and substitute para educator pay. All would receive $13.50 per hour, except the food service worker, who would receive $12.50 per hour.
In other business, the board approved activity sponsors for the 2022-23 school year, including Middle School Cheer Sponsor-Julie Phippen, Volunteer Dance Coach-Kelbe Flathers, FFA Sponsor-Eric Miller, Archery-Clint Roland Co-High School Speech and Debate-Trisha Niceswanger, Journalism (Needle) – Allison Berryhill, Journalism (Yearbook)-Allison Berryhill, Middle School Student Council-Angela Sieh, High School Student Council-Sarah Rose, High School Band-Jared O’Donnell, Middle School Band-Leah O’Donnell, MS Musical/Play- Cheryl Thompson, High School Vocal Music-Evan Adamon and Middle School Vocal Music-Cheryl Thompson.