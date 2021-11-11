CASS COUNTY – Members of the Cass County Library Association asked the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday for an increase in funding during their yearly report.The board took no action on the request.
The group asked for a $5,000 increase for the Atlantic Library, $2,500 increase each for the Griswold and Anita libraries, and a $1,000 increase each for the Cumberland, Massena and Lewis libraries. The group requested the same increases last year.
Anita Library Director Sara Young said members have been brainstorming ways to get children involved in reading, and they decided to participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. This is a book gifting program that mails a book each month to the registered children from birth to their fifth birthday. The Dollywood Foundation covers the overhead costs and local affiliates raise funds to pay for their books sent to participants in their coverage area.
Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen said the program gives children inspiration and a chance to use their imagination, “a love of reading and learning, a regard for diversity of people, their roles, culture and environment, promotion of self-esteem and self confidence and appreciation of art.”
“This new county wide program is exciting because reading to young children is important in early child development,” Andersen said.
There are 178 children enrolled in the program, and so far $1,588.88 has been spent for it. All of those funds have been donated.
“The community has really stepped up to support this program,” Andersen said.