ANITA – The CAM School Board approved closing the North Elementary attendance center during its meeting Monday night following the recommendation of the facility committee.
featured
CAM Board approves closing North Elementary
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Dorsey murder trial begins again in Council Bluffs
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic at Hawkeye 10 meet
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- Dean and Cheryl Christensen to celebrate 50 years
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys 2nd, girls fifth at RVC meet
- Character Counts Awards/Guest Speaker
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls' golfers win Heflin meet; boys take seventh
- Audubon County named "Bird Friendly Iowa"
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls take WIC track crown
- Cumberland man dies in motorcycle accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.