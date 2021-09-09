Underground Railroad Book Authors At Hitchcock House Sept. 12

LEWIS – An Ames couple who wrote a book about the Underground Railroad will be reading excerpts from it “The Only Free Road- An Underground Railroad Saga Unveiled,” and signing books on Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hitchcock House.
Years ago, Patricia and Kevin Kimie took a vacation, traveling through Underground Railroad sites in Nebraska City, Tabor, West Des Moines and Lewis, and decided to write about their experiences. Almost a dozen chapters were written, but the project was put on hold as they spent time raising their children. In 2016, when their last child was about to graduate from high school, Patti started working on it again. Patti did research and wrote Kevin served as story consultant. Kevin is professor and director of Agricultural Entrepreneurship Initiative at Iowa State University, and Patti is artist and craft designer.
The book includes prominent historical figures John Brown, James Jordan, James Grimes and J.B. Grinnell. In fact, over 50 named characters from Iowa’s history are included in the towns and times they lived. The story is deeply grounded in real life events that few Iowans are aware of today. Cass County and Lewis were very active as abolitionist strongholds. The Reverend George Hitchcock was a station master on the Underground Railroad, and Lewis resident Oliver Mills- a cousin to John Brown- was a conductor on it as well.
The book will be available for sale at the Hitchcock House site, and also on amazon.com. The Hitchcock House is one of 26 historical landmarks in Iowa.