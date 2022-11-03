ATLANTIC – Officials from McDonalds, including one of the owners, visited with the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors Thursday to celebrate the newly remodeled location in Atlantic. The restaurant closed down in March and reopened last month.
McDonalds celebrates remodeled Atlantic location
