ATLANTIC – Staff at the Atlantic Library received grant funding to update the library’s elevator as well as for two other programs, Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen told the Atlantic City Council Wednesday night.
In May, Andersen said the library was chosen to participate in an initiative to help with accessibility issues, and as part of participating, library officials will receive a $20,000 grant
The initiative is known as Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.
Andersen said she originally applied for the grant to help modernize the elevator at the library, but said the grant is unique because library staff can hold a community meeting, get people’s feedback on ways to make the library more accessible, and then use the grant funds on a different project depending on public feedback.
Andersen said she held two meetings, and in both meetings, individuals said it was important to have an elevator in the library for patrons to use.
“We had (elevator) part wear out last fall,” Andersen said. “And it took almost three months to find a replacement part and complete the repair. We did our best to serve people who couldn’t use the steps, but it wasn’t the library experience they wanted. They depend on the elevator.”
Andersen said that confirmed that the grant funds would be used to update the elevator, and the library board has entered into a contract with a company from Denver, Iowa- Schumacher Elevator Company- who had the low bid. She said the project is likely to start in the fall, and the library may have to be closed some days to get the project completed. The cost is approximately $93,000, and Andersen said on Friday, city funds would be used to pay for what the grant doesn’t cover.
Andersen also spoke about a $500 grant the library received to create a book club for teenagers with the theme- “Finding your voice, Speaking truth to power.”
“(Books) were selected to inspire young people, especially those facing difficult challenges or circumstances, to consider big questions about the world around them and they’re place in it,” Andersen told the council.
Those books selected were “I am Alfonso Jones” by Tony Medina, “Gabi A Girl In Pieces” by Isabella Quintero, “Piecing Me Together,” by Renee Watson and “Anger is a Gift” by Mark Oshiro.
The grant will help pay for program materials and books for the participants to keep following the year long book club, and one requirement for the grant is to partner with another group as part of the club which will be the Family Crisis Support Network.
The final grant was for a program named “Libraries with Heart,” and library staff are working with the American Heart Association and Cass County Public Health to offer three in-home blood pressure kits people can check out to take their blood pressure at home. Andersen said the library will receive three kits and they should be available to check out near the end of July.