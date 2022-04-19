ADAIR – Bids for the $893,025 Adair Community Center project are expected to be opened on April 27 at 2 p.m., and then the City Council is expected to take action later that night.
The City has been planning to replace the community center since the former facility was sold to make room for a new Dollar General Store. The new site, at the intersection of Fourth and Stuart Streets, was chosen because it is centrally located and has access to adequate parking. The 4,800 square foot steel frame building will include a full kitchen and large meeting room.
Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said city officials estimated the project would cost approximately $893,000, and said one concern now is if the bids will come in close to the estimated cost since there is uncertainty with the price of building materials. But it is something city officials agree is needed.
“It’s our top priority,” he said.
City officials hope the project can be completed sometime this fall.