Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore will be at the first Legislative Coffee of 2023 on Feb. 4 at the Griswold Community Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Mark your calendars for the second and final legislative coffee for Saturday, March 4, from 10 - 11 a.m. The location will be announced soon. The Cass County Legislative Coffees are scheduled,, hosted, and led by the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise, P.R.I.D.E. economic development organization.

Tags

Trending Food Videos