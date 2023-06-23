CASS COUNTY – Cass County’s 2023 Relay For Life event will be held on Sunday, June 25 with the theme “Every Step Brings Hope.”
The event raises awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, and will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from noon to 3 p.m.
Staff at the Atlantic Hy-Vee will provide lunch at noon, and the Kid Zone will be open in the back for family fun. The survivors ceremony and celebration lap will start at 1 p.m., and luminaries will decorate the track area throughout the event.