Andersen takes over as school transportation director

ATLANTIC – Atlantic resident Steve Andersen is well known for many roles, and his latest one is as transportation director for the Atlantic School District.
Andersen was focusing on his Crystal Clear of SW Iowa business, which provided bottled water to customers, however, he experienced a barn fire that destroyed a lot of his equipment.
“And I was approached with a fair offer from Culligan (to purchase the water business),” he said.
“I felt that (the) fair offer was an indicator to do something else.”
He decided to focus on his second business- the Bike Farm-working on and selling a few bikes, but “then (the transportation director) came open, and I was encouraged to apply. I talked with (Atlantic Superintendent) Dr. Johnson. I talked to some of the drivers. And felt it would be a good fit.”
Andersen had worked as a substitute driver for the district, and had management experience from working at Southwest Iowa Transit Agency.
He said transportation is provided for students who live outside the city limits or who live two miles away from the school buildings.
He said he’s excited to interact with the students, and he has a lot of bus drivers who have worked for the district for multiple years that have developed a great relationship with their riders.