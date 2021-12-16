ATLANTIC — Some Cass County residents will be receiving a special Christmas gift, thanks to the generosity of a local “Santa,” area law enforcement and two local businesses.
Over the next few days, Atlantic Police Officers and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies will be handing out Christmas envelopes containing cash or gift cards to random residents they encounter during the day.
The gifts are courtesy of a well-know local “Santa,” the Zellmer family as well has Cappels Ace Hardware and Olsen’s BP and Fuel. Santa said the idea is to reach out to individuals who may need a Christmas surprise.
“We’re going to give some envelops for the police and sheriff’s departments of various different things and they are going to help me hand it out,” he said.
Santa also put out the word he needed help and local businesses and residents responded.
“Santa knew of some people that may be in need and they had a good way of distributing these gifts and we’re just glad to help out where ever we can,” Keith Olsen said.
“We just obliged to help out and help the people who support our wonderful community,” Tim Cappel added.
All told over $3,000 in cash, gifts and Atlantic Cash will be handed by law enforcement officers and Santa himself.
Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson said it could take three or four days to hand out the envelopeswhich will go to a resident chosen randomly by officers on duty.
“They are going to pick them out at random and stop them and wish them a merry Christmas,” he said adding “It’s something awesome I think I’m glad Santa included us in on this.”