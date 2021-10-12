On Sept, 30, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of 690th and Oxford Rd. near Cumberland. Mark Aupperle, of Atlantic was travelling westbound on Oxford Road driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Aupperle did not see the stop sign and entered the intersection where he was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Chris Shepperd of Plattsmouth, Neb. who was travelling southbound on 690th St. Shepard and his passenger, Christina Shepperd, were flown to Nebraska Medicine for serious injuries.
On Oct. 1, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident at the 75 mm of Interstate 80. Mohamed Abdi Ibrahim, of St. Cloud, Minn, driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was travelling westbound on Interstate 80 when he was side swiped by another semi-tractor trailer. Paramjit Sing of Richmond Hill, N.Y., driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor, was attempting to pass the other semi-tractor when the accident occurred. Both semi-tractors sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 2, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Todd Everette Jenkins, 32, of Osceola, for OWI first offense. Jenkins was taken to Cass County Jail and later released after posting bond.
On Oct. 4, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Richie Vais, 42, of Exira, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Vais was transported to Cass County Jail and was released on his own recognizance.
On Oct. 4, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Blake Michael Zweck, 19, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Zweck was transported from Pottawattamie County Jail to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On Oct. 4, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jaetecia Rickell Higgins, 25, of Des Moines, on a Cass County warrant for OWI first offense. Higgins was transported from Polk County Jail to Cass County Jail where she was later released on her own recognizance.