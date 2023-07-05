Produce in the Park set for July 6

ATLANTIC – Happy Independence Day! Let your holiday fun continue this week by attending Produce in the Park. This week at Produce in the Park- which is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.- the bounce houses from Nishna Valley Family YMCA are back, there will be live music from Sarah Selders, and over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat plants, crafts and baked goods along with community organizations. There will also be a guest chef demonstrating how to use some of the locally grown produce in your very own kitchen.
We are excited to welcome Hungry Spartan Pizza from Exira. Check out their Facebook page to see what their recent specials have been. You will also be able to enjoy tasty flavors of Zemog's Cocina Mexicana.
Vendors for July 6: 712 Custom Baits, Aubreys Bows, Bridgewter Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, CK3 Farm, Donna's Jewelry, Frosting, Inc., Harrisdale Farmstead, Imagine Garden Gifts, Johnna Joy Designs, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Piper's Brae, Sue's Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, the 11th acre and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games,including the bounce houses, Janell Peterson will be the guest chef, and organizations at the event will include Art in the Park, Cass County Public Health and Atlantic Public Library.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: REM Iowa, United Church of Christ, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they supprt 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)