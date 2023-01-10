Opening Up!

A crane accident occurred last September, and damaged a bridge on Pella Road, and workers have been able to get out and work in the good weather conditions to repair it. 

 (photo contributed)

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Supervisors Tuesday morning the bridge damaged in a crane collapse last September is likely to be open this week.

