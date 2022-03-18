Anita and Wiota Firefighters called to 64 mile marker on I-80 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a semi roll over accident, according to scanner traffic. One person is said to have a severe arm injury. Semi is said to be in the ditch and not blocking traffic.
jeffl
