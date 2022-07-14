POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY – A Council Bluffs resident, Ronald Huntoon, 54, was identified as the person who died in the fatal train and semi accident which occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of 510th Street and Rosewood Road. Iowa Interstate Railroad employees were on the train, but none of them were injured.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s officials said Thursday the accident is still under investigation, and the road will be closed for an unknown period of time.
“Due to the seriousness of the crash, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing,” officials said in a Facebook post. “510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road will remain closed for the near future.”
Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen said Wednesday a 911 call came in about 2:30 p.m. about a semi impacting a train, and when first responders got to the scene the truck was fully engulfed. It was approximately 100 to 150 yards away from the intersection, possibly dragged by the train.
He said Walnut Firefighters were on scene first, and crews from Avoca, Marne, Atlantic and Hancock also responded, along with deputies from Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol Troopers.