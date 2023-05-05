Iowa capitol

The Iowa Senate sent legislation loosening child labor restrictions to Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday, accepting the bipartisan changes made by House lawmakers Tuesday.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.