Online legislative coffee set for Feb. 5

The Feb. 5 legislative coffee with Iowa Senator Tom Shipley and Iowa Representative Tom Moore will take place via Zoom at 9:30 a.m., hosted again this year by the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise, (P.R.I.D.E.) economic development organization.
Those interested in participating should log onto the following link to register: https://ghorizons.ac-page.com/pride . When you register, you will be sent the Zoom link within minutes. To protect the integrity of the meeting, all participants must register to be given the Zoom link. There is room for 100 attendees.
Officials with PRIDE say the coffees allow residents to visit with state law makers on issues to help them make decisions.
“This is a powerful tool to share thoughts with legislators and be involved in our Iowa democracy,” officials said. “There are lots of issues in discussion at the Capitol and our voices, positions, and experiences are important to our legislators making decisions.”
The second coffee will take place Saturday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m., hosted by P.R.I.D.E. Vice-President, Clarke Gerlock at the Cumberland Fire Station for an in-person gathering.
The final coffee will take place Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. at a location TBD.
The Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise is an economic and community development nonprofit whose purpose is community growth and engagement through education.