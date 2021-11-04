ATLANTIC – Atlantic residents will go to the polls once more this month — on Nov. 30 — to choose a candidate for mayor in a runoff election after the Atlantic City Council changed how elections are decided earlier this year.
Candidates now have to receive at least 50% of the vote, and Tuesday night results showed the top two candidates -Tim Teig and Grace Garrett — did not meet that mark. Teig received 523 votes or 42.45% and Garrett received 463 votes or 37.58%. The idea behind the change was the winner-take-all system could lead to an official being elected with less than 50% of the vote and end up with just a small portion of public support.
Cass County Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns said the election has to be canvassed by the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, and then the auditor’s office will get election ballots. Atlantic residents may request absentee ballots now, and they will be mailed out on or after Nov. 9, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 15.
Residents can also vote in person at the auditor’s office starting next week on or after Nov. 9. Voting can be done at the auditor’s office until 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 30, and close at 8 p.m., and all residents will vote at the Cass County Community Center.