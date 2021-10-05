ATLANTIC — Atlantic’s fireworks saga is expected to conclude Wednesday night when the City Council will consider officially awarding a contract for a class B show next summer.
Two weeks ago, the Council informally agreed to allow City Administrator John Lund pursue a contract with Viking Pyrotechnics, Inc., out of Shannon City, to provide a class B show since at the time it was thought there was no local provider with a license to shoot the larger class B fireworks.
But a week later Lund noted that a local provider, Wild Wayne’s is seeking a class B license and in light of that, a formal contract should be awarded along with the how much the city intends to spend on the show. Two weeks ago, the Council indicated that the show should be at least 20 minutes and agreed that up to $10,000 could be spent.
The issue is the result of complaints from the public concerning the length of last summer’s show — which according to reports lasted anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes. The company responsible has offered to put on a free show this year, but city officials have decided to seek other options.
“Fireworks have consumed a lot of discussion and the issue needs to be settled. I would strongly encourage someone on the Council to move to award the contract and attach a dollar amount,” Lund said. “I can accommodate any of the figures previously mentioned into the budget. Delaying this any further could result in options disappearing and leaving the City in the position of having one choice or even no choice at all.”
The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.