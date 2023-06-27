Cass Supervisors approve hiring jailer, naming jail administrator, other appointments

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday hiring LaJean Fajen as a jailer for the county at $21.94 per hour, and approved Chief Deputy John Westering as jail administrator and to keep the same salary as he had last year, which is $5,000.
The board also approved two veterans commission members - reappointing Terry Dugan for a third year term through June 2026 and appointing Dawn Walton to replace member Roger Barbero through a term until June 2025. The board also approved removing Edna Becht DO as the deputy medical examiner investigator for the county, and had already approved replacing her with Tabitha Smith, RN during a meeting in April.
In other business, the board approved vacating parts of Pella Road in Union Township.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said last Tuesday the idea to vacate part of the road- which is Level B road- came after a landowner who owns property on both sides of the road asked if they could take over the road.
“They would rather farm it themselves then have that (the road go through the property) there,” Wolken said last Tuesday.
He said the road is located about a mile south of County Road G43 and about four miles west of Cumberland.
Wolken said on Tuesday that vacating the road, “takes it out of (county’s) system and we don’t have to maintain it.”
Board member Bernard Pettinger asked if there were power lines along the road, and if the landowner needed or had an easement for that.
Wolken said the utility easement does state the utility company has the right to be on that road, and when Board member Steve Green asked if that issue was between the landowner and the utility company, Wolken said yes.