ATLANTIC – It’s another excellent week for local produce at the farmers market, and Produce in the Park will have all sorts of squash this Thursday, Oct. 6. Expect familiar favorites such as Acorn Squash and Spaghetti Squash, as well as lesser-known varieties such as Delicata Squash and ‘Crème Brulee’ Butternut Squash. The ‘Crème Brulee’ Butternut Squash is a smaller variety than traditional butternut squash, which makes it an appealing option for many. Visitors to the park this week will also get to sample squash chips made from dehydrated squash by Cass County Master Gardener Todd Turner. In addition to squash, produce at the market this week will include sweet potatoes, green beans, peppers, tomatoes, radishes, cabbages, a variety of onions, beets, potatoes, and more.
Produce in the Park Oct. 6: Squash is Here!
