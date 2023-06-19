Three Atlantic School Board seats up for election this year

ATLANTIC – Three seats on the Atlantic School Board will be up for election this year, School Board President Laura McLean said during Wednesday night’s meeting.
According to the school’s web site, terms for McLean, Jenny Williams and Nick Hunt end in 2023. The other two members, Kristy Pellett and Josh McLaren, have terms that end in 2025.
McLean said board members are responsible for governing the school district the board oversees, is “entrusted with public funds,” and improving student outcomes.
“Our goal is to give our children the best education possible,” McLean said. “We really try to make the best decision we can as a team.”
Officials at the Cass County Auditor’s office said to file to become a school board candidate, individuals need to fill out paperwork including a nomination petition.
“School districts with fewer than 1,000 registered voters have to have a minimum number of 10 signatures, and school districts with more than 1,000 registered votes have to get either 1% of the number of registered voters or 50 signatures whichever is less,” officials said
They also have to fill out an affidavit of candidacy.
Much more information, including a guide to being a candidate, the election process, election qualifications and the election filing period, is online at the secretary of state’s web site — sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/schoolelections.html.