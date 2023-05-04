City to consider lifeguard incentives

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will consider offering incentives to lifeguards at Sunnyside Pool this season- including a $1,000 sign on bonus- after City Administrator John Lund told the council Wednesday night that lifeguards are still needed.

