Produce in the Park Sept. 22: Bounce house, local grapes and watermelon, and all things fall

The bounce house is back at Produce in Park this Thursday.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is all about fall fun this Thursday, Sept. 22. Kids will be delighted to hear that the bounce house will be back, but there will also be pumpkin painting, face painting, and bracelet making.

