Produce in the Park Sept. 22: Bounce house, local grapes and watermelon, and all things fall

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is all about fall fun this Thursday, Sept. 22. Kids will be delighted to hear that the bounce house will be back, but there will also be pumpkin painting, face painting, and bracelet making.
There will be lots of fall products at the park this week, including pumpkin bars, salted caramel cupcakes, and caramel apple crisp cups from Frosting Inc., fall candles and soaps from Smudge in scents Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel, pumpkin kringle from Kringleman Pastries, and fall candles from Midwest Candles by Brit in Cashmere Cedar, Orange Spice, and Pumpkin Chai.
September is a fabulous time for fresh produce at farmers markets, and this week market shoppers will find local fruits including grapes, watermelon, and elderberries, as well as vegetables including green beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, a wide variety of peppers, onions, and eggplant.
September is National Recovery Month, and as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration explains, Recovery Month is a national observance held to “promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.” Produce in the Park always hosts at least one community organization at the park every week, and this week the market is proud to celebrate Recovery Month by welcoming a number of local recovery- supporting organizations. Many people are living in mental health or addiction recovery or know or love someone living in recovery. Visiting organizations at the park this week will include Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services, National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Iowa (NAMI), Cass Health Senior Life Solutions, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous, Cass County Public Health, and more. These organizations will share resources as well as many of the fun fall activities listed above.
Produce in the Park is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Food Truck: Zemog's Cocina Taco Truck; Fresh local produce: Grapes, Watermelon, Sweet Potatoes, Peppers (bell peppers, snack peppers, hot peppers, sweet peppers), Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Beans, Aronia Berries, Elderberries, Onions, Eggplant, Garlic, Potatoes, Kale, and more!; Farm Favorites: Fresh-cut flowers, local meat (beef, pork, lamb, chicken), farm-fresh eggs, honey, granola; Desserts: Pumpkin Bars, Apple Crisps, Cupcakes, Cookies, Danish pastries, kringle, Sweet Breads (banana and banana nut bread, chocolate chip bread), and more; Crafts: fall-scented candles, bath and body products, art prints, jewelry, and more; Live Music: Sarah Selders; Activities: Bounce house, yard games, pumpkin painting, face painting, bracelet making, recovery card writing, and more!
Recovery Month Celebration: September is Recovery Month, and we're celebrating at Produce in the Park! We believe recovery is possible for Every Person. Every Family. Every Community. We are going to have a number of organizations at the park (including Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services, NAMI Southwest Iowa, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Anonymous, Cass County Public Health/Parents as Teachers, and Senior Life Solutions) with helpful information and fun activities.
Additional Visiting Organizations: Cass County Master Gardeners, RSVP Volunteer Network
Free drawing for a dozen eggs (sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council). Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn after the market ends and pick up at the market the following week.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit cards, Venmo, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Senior and WIC checks. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park September 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass Health, Cass County Tourism, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. For information on vending at the park, contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249- 5870.