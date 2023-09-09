EXIRA – The Audubon Wheelers beat the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans Friday night 62-34 in a game that saw momentum swings back and forth between the two teams.
The Wheelers came out swinging, scoring three times in the first quarter, thanks to runs by senior Evan Alt, and junior Aaron Olsen.
By the end of the quarter, it was 18-0 Wheelers, but the Spartans took advantage after the Wheelers failed to make a first down on a fourth and 1 at the beginning of the second quarter. After starting on Audubon’s 20 yard line, senior Jameson Kilworth was able to run the ball twice and found the end zone at the 11:11 mark in the second quarter.
The score would not stay at Wheelers 18, Spartans 6 for very long as Alt was given the ball on the next drive again and again until he made it to the end zone for another Wheeler touchdown. With 8:51 left in the first half, the score was Wheelers 26, Spartans 6.
Alt would add another rushing TD with 1:57 left in the first half, making the score Wheelers 32, Spartans 6, but the Spartans would answer with their second touchdown with only 22 seconds left in the first half. Thanks to runs by Kilworth, and a pass to senior Quintinn White, the score at half time was Wheelers 32, Spartans 12.
Scoring went back and forth in the third quarter, as Kilworth found the end zone again at the 10:07 mark, making the score 32-20 in favor of the Wheelers. Then on Audubon’s next drive Alt found the end zone, making the score 40 to 20, and on Exira-EHK’s next drive junior Alex Hansen ran in from the 3-yard line. The score was now Wheelers 40, Spartans 28, and by the end of the third quarter Alt added another touchdown, giving the Wheelers a 20 point lead with the score Wheelers 48, Spartans 28.
Alt added another touchdown in the fourth quarter at the 5:00 mark, Hansen would add another touchdown at the 4:01 mark, and Wheeler junior Colin Hartl would make the Wheelers final TD of the game with 40 seconds left, making the final score Wheelers 62, Spartans 34.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks was happy with the win — “Obviously when you put up 62, punt once and don’t turn it over there’s a lot of positives offensively,” he said- but he still thought there things that could be improved upon, like making 2-point conversions and getting the first down on a fourth and short yardage play. He spoke positively of Alt, saying he was able to get the ball more this week, based on the game plan, and because of his outstanding play and leadership.
“I thought (Alt) did a really nice job of reading blocks, setting up blocks, then making guys miss one and one in the open field,” Birks said. “He’s grown a lot as a teammate, he’s grown a lot as a leader, he’s really buying in to what it really takes to be a senior captain, and now we’re starting to reward him with the ball, based on the game plan.”
Exira-EHK Coach Drew Buckholdt said penalties and tackling issues hurt the Spartans against the Wheelers.
“We were moving the ball well on offense, but penalties force you into second and long and third and long situations, and it’s tough to make play calls in those positions,” he said.
The Wheelers will play St. Edmond (Fort Dodge) at home next Friday while the Spartans will play the Sidney Cowboys at Sidney.