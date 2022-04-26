Bicycle Raffle for Relay For Life

CASS COUNTY – To honor their parents and help support Relay For Life, the family of long-time bicycle shop owners Frank and Susan Mitchell will hold a drawing for two bicycles from their former shop, The Bicycle Store.
Susan was a two time cancer survivor, and she and Frank decided to help other families fighting cancer by asking the public to donate bikes to them. The couple fixed and sold them, donating the proceeds to Relay For Life. Susan passed away in 2018 and Frank passed away earlier this year.
The Bicycle Store has been closed since Frank’s death but, “The community responded with an outpouring of donated bikes,” said daughter, Danita Story.
The drawing includes two 29 inch 7 speed scout bicycles by Sun, one is Black Pearl and the other is a Satin Aqua. The bicycles are on display in the window of the State Farm Insurance office at 106 East Seventh Street in Atlantic.
Tickets are $5, and available at Cappel’s Ace Hardware, The Downtowner restaurant and Choice Printing until June 25. They can also be purchased during the Relay For Life event, set for June 26 at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from 2 to 5 p.m. The drawing will be held sometime during the event. Individuals don’t have to be present to win.
“With the loss of our father on Jan. 24, 2022, it is with great pride that our family is raffling the last two bicycles from his store,” Story said. “Love you Dad. What a ride.”
This year’s Relay For Life event will feature a more carnival-like atmosphere, and Relay For Life Committee Chairman Carole Schuler said the committee decided to try something different to encourage more participation. The event will include a survivors’ program at 3 p.m. and a survivors’ lap at 3:30 p.m.