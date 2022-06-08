ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday night to ask for bids to replace the roof on the achievement center.
Part of the district’s capital improvement plan is to “develop a cycle to continue to be proactive on ensuring the district’s roofs are in good condition,” school officials said. “The achievement center roof is the next roof to be replaced on that cycle.”
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on July 12, after which bids will be opened. The board will consider and possibly approve the plans, specifications and contract for the roof replacement during its meeting on July 13, and a public hearing on the project will be held during that same meeting.