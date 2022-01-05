ATLANTIC — Elaine K. Otte, a 42 year resident of the community and former COO of the Clarinda Medical Center, was sworn in Wednesday night taking over the vacant At-Large City Council Seat.
The seat, formerly held by Grace Garrett, became vacant after she was sworn in as Mayor after winning the seat in a runoff last year. Then two weeks ago, the Council decided to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than holding a special election which could cost between $4,000 and $4,500.
Three individuals had been interviewed for the seat, but Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett said several others had inquired about the position, but ultimately chose not to apply.
Now that the seat has been filled, the public can now petition for a special election if they object to the choice. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.