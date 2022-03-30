ADAIR COUNTY – Two Adair County Board of Supervisors incumbents will run against each other in the upcoming primary election, due to changes in re-precincting.
Jodie Hoadley moved from the 4SE district into the 2NE district, the same district Steven Shelley represents. Two other candidates will be running for supervisor in Hoadley’s former district — Nathan Baier and Nick Carson.
The board approved a resolution in December changing the county’s precinct map, which resulted in new precinct borders.
Ryan Frederick, a member of the committee, told the board previously, in order to determine the new borders the committee had to take the latest county census figures, and divide it by five per county rules to determine what an ideal size per precinct would be. Ideal size is the number determined for the precinct by law. That number was 1,499 people, a number that can vary by 1%, or 14 people.
While all members voted in favor of the change, Hoadley previously said she was concerned how accurate the census numbers were due to COVID-19.
“When you look and drive around the county, I don’t think that the census can be right in certain areas,” Hoadley said. “That NE District was grossly under-counted when you look at the growth up there and the school system.”
However, she conceded even if she was concerned about the census numbers, those were the numbers that had to be used.