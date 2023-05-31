ATLANTIC – Current Atlantic Elementary Physical Education Teacher Casey Pelzer has accepted the offer to become the Atlantic Middle School Principal, and the Atlantic School Board is expected to formally approve hiring Pelzer to start July 1 during its meeting on June 14.
featured
Pelzer to become AMS Principal
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP SOCCER: Trojans land Jensen, Grubbs on H-10 first team
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic makes runs, goes to 4-0
- Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
- COLLEGE REPORT: Reed two-event qualifier at NCAA nationals
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Iowa's Gary Barta announces retirement from AD position
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE GOLF MEET: Riverside's Brink in tie for 12th at state meet
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.