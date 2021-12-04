AHS Madrigal Dinner set for Dec. 11, 12

Hear Ye, Hear Ye Lords and Ladies of the Atlantic Kingdom! The Atlantic High School Vocal Music Department will be presenting their 11th Annual Madrigal Dinner on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. A madrigal dinner is a recreation of the Renaissance feast held in England during the 12 days of Christmas.
This year’s meal is prepared by our high school Family Consumer Sciences Department and includes a kale salad, potato soup, ham balls, potato casserole, green beans, apple crisp with light whipped cream and cinnamon, and wassail.
Tickets are $20 each. Contact Evan Adamon at 243-5358 or eadamon@atlanticiaschools.org for tickets.
“We promise great food, music, and entertainment! Make sure to reserve your tickets now before it’s too late!” organizers said.