ATLANTIC – This Saturday’s Sweetheart Market at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA (1100 Maple Street in Atlantic) will feature Pim’s Thai Food Truck, a free bounce house for kids, and over 20 food and craft vendors. The afternoon market will be held from noon to 3 p.m. During the market, Pim’s Thai Food Truck will be selling food in the parking lot closest to 10th Street, and the weather forecast suggests it won’t be too cold to order food from one of Produce in the Park’s most popular food trucks.
Sweetheart Market: featuring Pim’s Thai Food Truck, Free bounce house, over 20 vendors
