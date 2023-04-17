SNAP Law changes

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The changes to asset and income limits for SNAP recipients now awaits final approval from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

 Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Iowa House on Thursday passed legislation that would require SNAP recipients to undergo identity-verification and asset tests.

