Schuler receives Distinguished Service Award

ATLANTIC – It took three pages to describe just some of the volunteer activities Greg Schuler does in Atlantic and Cass County, and he was surprised that those activities led him to receive the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.
The award recognizes an individual, business or organization who has made the community a better place to live. They have rendered special services for the benefit of the community and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the betterment of the community through their involvement in business, civic and social service organizations.
While the official announcement was made during the chamber dinner Saturday night, Schuler was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, and was surprised with the award on Friday. A video was made of the presentation, and shown Saturday night. “Thank you” was all that Schuler said after the presentation.
He was nominated by Brenda Swope, who is part of the Atlantic Elks Lodge #445, who said in the nomination form Schuler had served in numerous elks officer roles, been in charge of the basketball free throw contest, organized Flag Day programs, helped with the Elks Drug Awareness trailer, and helped bring a program to southwest Iowa that benefits veterans.
“It's known locally as ’the deer hide program,’” Swope said in the nomination form He collects the hides (drives to people's farms and loads them up in his truck), salts them (purchases the salt from Cappel's), stores them and then transports the deer hides to Tennessee to the tannery factory where these hides are made into leather gloves, seats for wheelchairs, etc. that are then free for veterans. He's done this for a number of years and it's involved a lot of coordination with area hunters. This program has grown tremendously since its inception.”
Schuler has also been president of the Atlantic Lions Club, and is currently treasurer. He has helped with their Christmas Tree Sales, helped collect plastic for the park’s bench program, and helped with this year’s pancake supper and bake sale to raise funds for the parks department to purchase handicapped accessible playground equipment.
Schuler is a member of the Atlantic Kiwanis Club, and now leads the Flags and Flagpole Committee.
“Greg is on the installation committee, along with Frank Greiner, Dave Hancock and Mike Conley,” Swope said in the nomination form.”Cement is purchased from Akins in Atlantic and they call to check for underground gas lines or utilities prior to installation. Each pole typically takes approximately two hours to install, and these are anywhere in Cass County.”
Schuler has also volunteered at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, the Griswold United Methodist Church, the concession stand at Atlantic Schools, the Cass County Fair and as part of the Cass County Pork Producers. He’s also known to clear snow off his neighbor’s driveways, and shops locally for things he needs for his farm operation.
“Thank you for your consideration of Greg Schuler for this accolade,” Swope said in the nomination form. “As you can see he does a lot to benefit the Atlantic area!”