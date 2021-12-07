CRESTON – It was another split evening for the Atlantic-CAM wrestlers in Hawkeye Ten Conference action Tuesday night.
The Trojans dropped the nightcap dual against the host team and pre-season conference favorites Creston/Orient-Macksburg 45-19. That was on the heels of the Trojans dominating a young but promising Red Oak team 59-15.
Ethan Follmann’s technical-fall win at 132 pounds, in just 3:24, set the tone for the Red Oak dual, thought coach Tim Duff.
“We came out and competed very hard,” said Duff. “They got some young kids who battled hard, but for the most part we came out and scored early and scored first and worked to build on lead. We were pleased with our first win of the Hawkeye Ten season.”
The Trojans won six of the eight contested bouts and also took five forfeits. Winning by pinfall were Easton O’Brien (138), Tanner O’Brien (152) and Brenden Casey (195).
The Panthers showed why they were the favorites in the nightcap, with six of their nine victories coming by pinfall. Casey led late in regulation in his match against the Panthers’ Jagger Luther before giving up a late takedown, and in the second overtime Morrison got a reversal and held off Casey’s counter attempts in a hard-fought 6-4 match.
The Trojans did get a 1:26 pinfall win by second-ranked Kadin Stutzman at 170, while Aiden Smith took a major decision at 106. Ethan Follmann (132), Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Miles Mundorf (220) also picked up wins by decision.
The Panthers got two pins in their first four matches and although the Trojans tried to keep it interesting, it was a case of playing catch up the rest of the dual
“For us, we’ve got to find a way to get a little tougher and get a little more fight,” said Duff.
Atlantic-CAM will be back in action Friday and Saturday when they travel to the the Mid-America Center for the Council Bluffs Classic. The meet involves 40 teams from five states and more than 200 ranked individuals.
“(H)opefully our kids can regroup and refocus and compete with more fight. Wrestling about heart and fight, and we’ve got to find a way to get more tough and find extra fight to compete against the best kids.”