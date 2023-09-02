Brian’s Farewell Splash

ATLANTIC – Brown’s Shoe Fit Manager Brian Ruge wanted to make one final “splash” before he heads to a new opportunity.
Ruge will be leaving his job in Atlantic to open a Brown’s Shoe Fit store in Omaha, Neb later this month, and wanted to donate to the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee before leaving Atlantic. Brown’s Shoe Fit will be donating $5 from every sale of shoes and shirts through Sept. 9 to the committee.
There are lots of ways to donate, and splash pad fund-raising committee members stress that checks need to be made to either the City of Atlantic or Shift ATL.
Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line – can be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. People can also donate online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.