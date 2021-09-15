CASS COUNTY – A representative from Cott Systems, a company that will be scanning records from the Cass County Recorder’s Office and the Cass County Auditor’s Office, told the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that they have had no security breaches involving data they’ve digitized.
Last month, the board approved using approximately $200,000 of $2.4 million the county received from the American Rescue Act Funds to put recorder and auditor records online to allow access to the information without having to visit the courthouse. While the board approved using the funds for the project, there was some questions about how secure the company is.
Recorder Mary Ward said previously that real estate records are scanned into the county’s network, but only from 1989 until present day. She said they have other records that date back to the 1800’s.
Ward said the public will be able to access real estate records, and staff would be able to access all records to work with the public even when outside of their office.
Don Beussink, account executive, said the company has detectors to look for “unusual activity of data,” for example, if websites are getting an usual amount of traffic, and security people are watching the data every day. He said data is also stored on discs and is completely offline. He said the building where the data is stored is secured so that people would have trouble getting inside, and that a weather event like a derecho would not bring it down.
He said putting records online can be safer than having them in books because there is always the possibility of a disaster, like a tornado, a flood, or even a water leak, that could destroy those books, and that could leave the county without any data at all.
Beussink said scanning of Cass County’s records would likely start at the beginning of next year.