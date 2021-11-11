Rotary to raise funds for Shift ATL

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club is back with another auction this year, and proceeds will go to the Shift ATL group, which focuses on economic development in Atlantic.
The group will receive the proceeds from a raffle drawing whiche will help with costs associated with remodeling the historical downtown building that formerly housed The Downtowner.
Three residents, Mackenzie Bandow, Jessie Shiels and Alexsis Fleener, started the group in 2019 to build on Atlantic’s foundation of economic development, and continue to help it grow. The group purchased the building, and are working to remodel it so it can be used for a business and living space.
The drawing will be for a chance to win either $500, $1,000 and $1,500, and tickets are $20 for one, and $100 for six.
In past years, proceeds have been used to purchase air conditioning for the Cass County Fair Food Stand and body cameras for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Liz Denney, a member of the Cass County Fairboard, said the donation was helpful because they were able to get the project done faster than expected. She said it was likely they could have raised the funds for the project eventually, but it wouldn’t have got done as quickly without the rotary donation.
“The donation actually increased the opportunity to get it done sooner rather than later,” Denney said.
Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren said their donation helped the department purchase the most up to date cameras available.
“It lets us keep up with technology,” McLaren said. “When the better stuff comes along, we certainly want to keep up with it (and we were able to with the donation).”
The auction will be held on Nov. 20 at the Cass County Community Center. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., the meal will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the auction will start at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Ted Robinson at First Whitney Bank or at the door the night of the auction.
A number of items have been already donated for the auction, including a Turbine Climbing Tour from Mid-American, tandem skydive, four nights stay at Keystone Colorado Condominium, Frigidaire 16 cubic foot upright freezer from W&S Appliance, one half of a hog from Henningsen’s Processing, steak dinner for 8-10 guests at Heritage House with Chef Juliun, plane ride in a T-6 military airplane with Mike Henningsen, a catered event at the Whitney Room up to 20 people by Carol Johnson from Downtowner Cafe, four hospitality passes to the Principal Charity Golf Tournament, four tickets to the Iowa versus Iowa State Women’s Basketball Game and four tickets to the Iowa versus Iowa State Men’s Basketball Game.
Those still interested in donating items can contact Haley Kickland at Midwest Health Center at 712-243-5790 or drop them off at the center, located at 1101 East 7th Street in Atlantic.
Members have a goal of raising between $25,000 and $40,000.