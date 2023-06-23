Museum 40th Anniversary/Celebration set for June 24

ELK HORN – The Museum of Danish America is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, and part of that includes one celebration on Saturday, June 24.
The celebration is known as Sankt Hans Aften, which is a Danish style midsummer celebration, and it will start with a production of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling” performed by Exira-EHK students at 7 p.m. That will be followed by live music provided by Dwight Lamb and Friends, and there will be lawn games available to play. Birthday cake will be served, and danish bonfire bread as well as s’mores will be available to roast on the Hansen Council Ring. If the weather permits, a bonfire will be lit at sunset.
The museum’s origins date to 1983, when a Danish American Heritage Society committee imagined a national museum dedicated to the history and legacy of Danish immigration to the United States.
The result was The Danish Immigrant Museum, now the nationally accredited Museum of Danish America. The museum complex opened in 1994 on the west edge of Elk Horn, about six blocks from the village’s landmark Danish windmill.