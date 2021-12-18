Wednesday was a day I would say many of us would care to never experience again. My husband Jay and I were standing in our kitchen, after we decided we should come in off the porch (Iowa storm watching ritual), as the sky turned black and green.
In the same moment we turned and asked ourselves if that was a section of rain falling or… and before we could answer we saw the tell-tale characteristics of a large, wide funnel cloud. I had spent the last hour taking blankets and pillows, candles and flashlights to the basement, in hopes the over-preparedness would be unnecessary. It wasn’t.
We watched the tornado touch down just south of our house, from the basement window and less than a second later we lost power and the house began flexing. As we hunkered in the back underground area of our basement, where we happen to have a small bed for the nieces and nephews to sit on while playing - the storm blew the basement window in, and I was sure what was coming next wasn’t going to be good. It wasn’t.
As we know Atlantic and surrounding areas were hit hard on Wednesday by an F2 Tornado, leaving wreckage, debris, and shaky feelings that have just maybe started subsiding. Our 13 year old clenched my arm as we made our way back upstairs to assess the damage and start digging out of the mess. “I hated that”, she said. I couldn’t agree more.
About that time my mother in law called and said her house had been hit hard, our neighbors called and said the same. We were looking at a long night ahead. I didn’t know what we were walking into, but knew we were going to need hands to help and prayers to push through. I posted a quick brief update on Facebook and what happened next was truly classic Atlantic community love.
We couldn’t drive East on our road because the evergreens were blocking the road and had taken out the powerlines. So we took the long way around to get to Tom and Lori’s. This was approximately 25 minutes after the storm had passed our area.
When we pulled up to my in-laws, we could barely get in the driveway. Partially because of the immense amount of tree limbs and house / garage debris, but also because there were already 8+ trucks there. As we made our way out of our cars, it looked like a warzone.
Zeus, the 15 year old yellow lab was laying in the driveway - stunned. He had been sucked out of the garage when the tornado ripped the entire garage door off. As we walked into the house, the amount of cornstalks covering the floor, walls, furniture, stuffed in vents, was hard to understand. But what was even more mind blowing was the amount of people already cleaning, boarding up the windows, reframing the entire sliding deck door that was blown in, cleaning out the register vents, and more. I started crying as I watched my young nephews sweeping, picking up corn stalks off the stairs and then vacuuming the remaining small pieces. Jumping in and handling needs as they saw them.
So many of the people that showed up that night moved on to others farms and homes to help with clean-up efforts, spending all night awake and working. I am so proud of our town. I am so proud to live here. The people of Atlantic understand the value of community. As I watched my nephews, I was reminded, this is how we preserve what is special about rural America. Training up the next generation to immediately meet the needs of those around us.
While Tom hunkered down at the Radio Station keeping us all safe and warning us of what was coming, so many immediately deployed upon his house when they heard it had been hit hard. And that is what it’s all about. To borrow the line from Cass Health - Neighbors Caring for Neighbors is an actual thing we live out here. As the clean-up efforts continue - please reach out if we can help in anyway. And Atlantic - never change.
Until Next Week,
Mallory