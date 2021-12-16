ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Conference Board recommended one of the highest percentage wage increases for fiscal year 2023- 8%- in several years, along with an increase of $2,500 for elected officials, except for the Adair County Sheriff, who was recommended to receive a $10,000 raise.
Conference Board Representative Jayne Lents told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, the board decided on the increase to counter higher cost of living expenses., the state Back the Blue law — which instructs conference boards to compare sheriff’s salaries to sheriff salaries in surrounding counties, to police chief’s salaries in cities with comparable populations and to Iowa State Patrol troopers -and the desire to keep quality people working for the county.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the annual cost of living increase was set at 5.9%, although usually it is 1 to 1.5%,
“A couple of major drivers were the 5.9% (cost of living) and the requirement under that new bill for the sheriff’s position to compare it to state patrol officers and police chiefs (with comparable population),” Lents said. “ A lot of us were concerned with the comparison with counties around us to make sure divisions can keep competitive wages so you can maintain or attract new employees.”
Berg said 8% increase and wage adjustment would cost the county an additional $7,521 each for the auditor, treasurer and recorder’s salaries, an additional $16,183 for the sheriff’s salary, an additional $8,312 for the attorney salary and and additional $4,753 for the supervisor’s salary.