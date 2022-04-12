MENLO — With inflation surging to record highs, the Biden administration announced Tuesday its latest effort to ease gas prices for consumers by allowing the use of E15 ethanol blend throughout the summer months.
President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at the Poet Bioethanol plant in Menlo.
Under the plan the Environmental Protection Agency will allow gasoline to use a blend of 15 percent ethanol — a mixture that has been banned during the summer months — between June 1 and Sept. 15 — due to air pollution concerns. Officials say the move could shave as much as 10 cents off the cost of a gallon of gas.
There are typically three types of ethanol blends; E10 which contains gasoline with 10 percent ethanol; E15 which contains a 15% mixture and E85 which contains 85% ethanol. All gasoline engine vehicles can use E10 but only vehicles with a certified emissions system from 2001 or newer can use E15 — experts estimate that includes 90% of all vehicles currently on the road. E85 can be used in Flex-fuel vehicles only.
The move comes after the administration announced it would release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to drive down record high gasoline prices. It also comes on the heels of a Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday showing an 8.5% increase in prices in March compared to a year ago. Prices were up1.2% from last month with gas, shelter and food the driving forces behind the increases. That is the fastest annual growth since December 1981.
The White House has consistently tried to blame the rising gas prices on what they call the “Putin Price Hike” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” the U.S. president said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. ““I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price,” he said. “It’s not going to solve all our problems, but it’s going to help some people.”I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price,” he said. “It’s not going to solve all our problems, but it’s going to help some people.”
But the public is skeptical and gives Biden low ratings on his handling of inflation. An ABC News-Ipsos poll released last week showed only 29% of Americans approve of his handling of inflation which polls show is what Americans consider the country’s most challenging problem.
The price of gasoline has been inching downward, dropping to an average of $4.11 on Monday, down from $4.33 a month ago but has gone up 18.1% from a year ago.
In 2019 under President Donald Trump the EPA granted a year-round waiver for the use of E15 but that decision was struck down last year by the US Court of Appeals which said the agency exceeded its authority. The US Supreme Court has declined to take up the issue and administration officials say they are not worried about running into the same problem since they are using a “different approach.”
Ag News Wire reports that sales of E85 are increasing in California as drivers of flex fuel vehicles are finding out they can pay a lot less for a fill up. E85 sales in California increased 55 percent last year over 2020 and Pearson Fuels, California’s largest provider of E85, saw an increase of over 20 percent already from January to February of this year.
California has nearly 1.3 million flex fuel vehicles on the road today.
E15 is currently sold in 30 states at more than 2,300 gas stations, the Energy Department has said- just a fraction of the more than 150,000 gas stations in the United States.