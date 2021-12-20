WEST DES MOINES – Registration is open for Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) 2022 Young Farmer Conference. This conference for farmers and agribusiness professionals, ages 18-35, will be held on Jan. 28-29 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
“After last year’s virtual conference, we’re excited to bring young farmers from across the state together for networking and learning—hence this year’s theme ‘Together Again’,” said Randy Francois, IFBF Young Farmer chair and pig farmer in Buchanan County. “My wife, Megan, and I have attended this event for eight years, and each year we walk away with new farm insights, connections and friendships.”
The conference commences with a selection of ag industry tours, including the Market to Market studio, the state Capitol and Historical Building, Iowa State University Meats Lab, Kemin and Nichols Cryo Genetics. A social and evening entertainment by comedian Greg Warren, who will share about using humor to overcome failure, will conclude the first day.
On Jan. 29, attendees can choose breakout sessions on carbon markets, direct to consumer marketing, soil fertility, livestock building regulations, farm safety, succession planning, meat science to enhance grilling techniques, electric pressure cooking, young farmer financial programs, conservation planning, cover crops, landlord relationships, cattle herd management, small grain production and stress coping techniques. Motivational speaker, Dr. David Griffin, will top off the night with a talk on overcoming the “That’s the Way We’ve Always Done It” mindset.
During the conference, the three finalists for IFBF’s Grow Your Future Award will pitch their ag-related business to a panel of judges for a chance to win a $7,500 grand prize. Attendees can also participate in the IFBF Discussion Meet, a “cooperative” style discussion on challenges impacting agriculture and rural America. Winners of this preliminary round will compete at the 2022 IFBF annual meeting in December for a chance to represent IFBF during the American Farm Bureau Federation Discussion Meet at their annual convention.
Register by Jan. 14 for this members-only event by contacting your local county Farm Bureau office. To view the full conference agenda or become an IFBF member, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.