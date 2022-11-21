Today’s Harvest Market features over 25 food and craft vendors

(photo contributed)

Pim’s Thai Food Truck will be at Harvest Market 2022 Nov. 21 from 3-7 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Harvest Market 2022 is today, Monday, November 21 from 3-7 p.m at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Over 25 food and craft vendors will be selling at today’s market.

