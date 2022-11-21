Today’s Harvest Market features over 25 food and craft vendors

ATLANTIC – Harvest Market 2022 is today, Monday, November 21 from 3-7 p.m at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). Over 25 food and craft vendors will be selling at today’s market.
Harvest Market is always held the Monday before Thanksgiving. The late fall farmers market offers premium local produce, meats, baked goods, and other local foods, in addition to handmade craft products, including seasonal candles and soaps, beauty products, holiday decorations, and gifts. Popular food truck vendor, Pim’s Thai Food, will also be selling dinner to go outside the Cass County Community Center at Harvest Market.
Harvest Market 2022 Final Vendor Lineup: Food truck: Pim’s Thai Food; Atlantic Atlas Cinema — Gourmet Popcorn; Bridgewater Farm — Organic Produce, Meat, Eggs; Brun Ko Farm — Pork, Lamb, Chicken, Herb Salts; Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls (preorder only) — Frosted Cinnamon Rolls and Caramel Pecan Rolls; Corn 4 a Cause — Popcorn on the Cob; DezaRae Farm Soaps — Goat Milk Soaps; Donna’s Jewelry — Jewelry and More; Frosting Inc. — Cupcakes, Cookies, Holiday Treats; Harrisdale Farmstead — Sweet Potatoes; Holaday Baking — Homemade Baked Goods, Jellies, and Holiday Crafts; Hygge Cottage — Children’s books; Imagine at Zellmer Century Farm — Fairy Garden Items, Potted Plants, Holiday Ornaments; JD Crafters — Handcrafted Culinary and Ornamental Products, as well as House/Barn Quilts; Johnna Joy Designs — Jewelry, Prints, and Original Art; Kringle Man — Danish Kringle, Pastries, Letters, Cream Horns, Stroopwaffels, Rye Bread, Krispies; Matilda Dawn Creations — Homemade Greeting Cards, and Customized Wall Scrabble Tiles; Midwest Candles by Brit — Candles, Wax Melts, Bath Salts; Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts (preorder only) — Handcrafted Cheesecakes, Layer Cakes, Pies, Flourless Chocolate Torte, and Raspberry Danish Butter Cookies
and Body Products and Candles; Noble Provisions — Beef, Pork, and More; Piper’s Brae Farm — Aronia berries and Aronia Products; Rolling Acres Farm — Squash including varieties Small Butternut, Acorn, Delecata and Spaghetti ; Smudge — Bath; Spirits of the Faire — Gourmet Hot Coca
Sue’s Country Garden — Jams (taste tests!), Sweet Breads, Crisps, Tie Blankets, Potholder/Towel Combo, and More; Sweet Sisters Vegan — Vegan Health and Beauty Products; Unicorn Clouds — Freeze-dried Candies and Wud Bi Tek — CNC Router Carvings and Laser Art
Harvest Market is sponsored by Cass County Tourism, Deter Motor Co., First Whitney Bank and Trust, Cass Health, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. For the latest information on all Produce in the Park farmers markets, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) or sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Produce in the Park continues to accept vendor applications to other holiday farmers markets (Christmas Market Dec. 22, Sweetheart Market Feb. 11, and Spring Celebration Market April 6). For more information visit produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com or contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.